Overnight fire destroys abandoned home in Hinton

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
HINTON, WV (WVVA) -

A house in Hinton goes up in flames overnight; this according to Summers Co. dispatch.

There was no one inside the house when it caught fire shortly before midnight on Friday.

The house is located on State St. just behind Hinton Area Elementary School, and neighbors tell WVVA News that the house has been abandoned for several years.

The Hinton Fire Dept. was able to put out the fire at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

The Hinton Police dept. as well as the Summers Co. Sheriff's Dept. also responded to the scene.

