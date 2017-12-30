Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend

(WVVA) Dangerously cold wind chill values are possible tonight and this weekend. Some light snow is also possible through Saturday night.

Tazewell, Mercer, Summers and western Greenbrier Counties.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY

The cold wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 5 below zero in the lower elevations to near fifteen below zero at the higher elevations.

Northwest Pocahontas County

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY.

Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 10 below zero to near 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Higher elevations of Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

A clipper system will pass by to our north and will drag a cold front through the region on Saturday. The cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, increasing our winds late in the day causing snow showers and flurries. Accumulation through Saturday night will be light with trace to 1" possible. Temperatures will fall into the teens Saturday night with wind chill values possibly dipping below zero.

Cold and dry conditions are expected for Sunday with highs staying in the teens and lower 20s. New Year's Eve will be frigid with temperatures through the evening hours falling into the lower teens and single digits by midnight. Wind chills by midnight will be near or slightly below zero. If you will be outside, be sure to dress in layers and cover up.

We will stay cold and dry early next week as an arctic high pressure dominates our weather. Highs on Monday will be in the upper teens, with lower 20s expected for Tuesday. Another shot of cold air will move our way by Thursday. Temperatures ahead of this cold air will warm slightly on Wednesday, with highs near 30 degrees possible. A few snow showers are possible as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in on Thursday.