WVU Men come from behind against Oklahoma State

The 7th ranked West Virginia Mens Basketball team trailed Oklahoma State by 7 at the half. However, the Mountaineers stormed back in the 2nd half to knock off the Cowboys in the their Big 12 opener 85-79. The win improves WVU to 12-1 overall, and 1-0 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers were led by Teddy Allen who had 15 off the bench. He was one of 6 Mountaineers in double figures. Sagaba Konte also had 13 points and 9 rebounds. The gold and blue forced 21 turnvovers and won the battle on the boards by 3.

Up next, they'll head to Kansas State on New Year's day. Tipoff is set for 5 pm.