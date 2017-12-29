Layoffs possible at Frontier in Bluefield - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Layoffs possible at Frontier in Bluefield

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

There are reports of possible layoffs at Frontier Communications in Virginia and West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Frontier has offered some employees buyouts. It states that workers being targeted are in Bluefield and Wheeling.

The report quotes union officials with the Communications Workers of America District 2-13 who say that layoffs are possible if not enough Frontier employees accept a buyout. A union representative says more than 50 Bluefield workers and a handful in Wheeling are at risk of losing their jobs. The buyouts affect about 30 positions in Ashburn, Virginia.

The deadline to accept a buyout is January 13.

Information from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

