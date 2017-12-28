HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/28 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/28

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scoreboard 12/28

Boys

Beckley 57 Bluefield

Westside 98 Greater Beckley Christian 63

Fairmont Senior 76 Shady Spring 42

Girls

Wyoming East 56 Westwood (SC) 55

Valley Fayette 50 Mount View 22

Logan 46 Westside 41

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.