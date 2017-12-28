Turnovers doom Hokies in Camping World Bowl

Orlando, FL

WVVA-TV

Virginia Tech aimed at back to back 10 wins seasons for the first time since the 2010-11 season. However, Oklahoma State had other plans. The Cowboys knocked off the Hokies 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl from Orlando. The loss drops Virginia Tech to 9-4 on the season.

The Cowboys were led by Mason Rudolph who was 21-32 for 351 yards and 2 TDs. Justice Hill had 120 yards on 23 carries and a score. James Washington had 126 yards on 5 catches and touchdown.

The Hokies were led by Josh Jackson who was 22-41 for 248 yards and a score through the air. He also had 50 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Deshwan McClease had 124 yards on 18 carries. The Hokies had 2 costly turnovers that led to scores, and they were just 5-12 on third down.