Turnovers doom Hokies in Camping World Bowl

Orlando, FL

Virginia Tech aimed at back to back 10 wins seasons for the first time since the 2010-11 season.  However, Oklahoma State had other plans.  The Cowboys knocked off the Hokies 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl from Orlando.  The loss drops Virginia Tech to 9-4 on the season.

The Cowboys were led by Mason Rudolph who was 21-32 for 351 yards and 2 TDs.  Justice Hill had 120 yards on 23 carries and a score.  James Washington had 126 yards on 5 catches and touchdown.

The Hokies were led by Josh Jackson who was 22-41 for 248 yards and a score through the air.  He also had 50 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground.  Deshwan McClease had 124 yards on 18 carries.  The Hokies had 2 costly turnovers that led to scores, and they were just 5-12 on third down.

