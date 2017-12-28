WVU Women pick up Big 12 win at TCU

Fort Worth, TX

WVVA-TV

The WVU Women started off Big 12 play the right way. The Lady Mountaineers knocked off TCU on the road 87-82 on Thursday night. The gold and blue were led by Naomi Davenport who had 32 points and 9 rebounds. Teana Muldrow chipped in with 20 points and 17 rebounds. WVU improves to 13-0 on the season, and 1-0 in the Big 12. Up next, they will travel to #8 Texas on Sunday. Tipoff will be at 6:30 pm.