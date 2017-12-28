Marshall Men open C-USA play with a win

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Mens Basketball Team started off C-USA play the right way. The Herd knocked off Southern Miss 85-66 at the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday night. The green and white were led by Rondale Watson who had 20 points, Adjin Penava who had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Jarrod West who had 15. Marshall imrpoves to 10-4 on the season, and 1-0 in C-USA. Up next, they will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Tipoff will be at 7 pm.