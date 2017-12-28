Collier named USA Today All-State; Simon named Coach of the Year - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Collier named USA Today All-State; Simon named Coach of the Year

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

A Bluefield pair made a very prestigious list. Beaver running back Mookie Collier was named to the USA Today All-State first team. The Kennedy Award winner and Class AA all-state captain rushed for 2235 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2017. Head coach Fred Simon was named coach of the year by the publication. He helped engineer a comeback from a 4-6 season in 2016, to the school's 11th state title. Tieing them for the most all time with Ceredo Kenova.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.