Collier named USA Today All-State; Simon named Coach of the Year

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

A Bluefield pair made a very prestigious list. Beaver running back Mookie Collier was named to the USA Today All-State first team. The Kennedy Award winner and Class AA all-state captain rushed for 2235 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2017. Head coach Fred Simon was named coach of the year by the publication. He helped engineer a comeback from a 4-6 season in 2016, to the school's 11th state title. Tieing them for the most all time with Ceredo Kenova.