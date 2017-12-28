Virginia Tech Men roll past North Carolina A&T

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men ended non-conference slate on a high note. The Hokies rolled past North Carolina A&T 76-59 on Thursday afternoon from the Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies were led by Ahmed Hill who had 14 points. With the win, Tech improves to 11-2 overall. Up next, they will start ACC play on Sunday at Syracuse. Tipoff will be at 6 pm.