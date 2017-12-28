Tractor trailer driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on I-81

The Virginia State Police have charged the driver of a tractor trailer for causing a seven-vehicle crash on I-81 in Pulaski County.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday around mile marker 94 when the driver of a big rig traveling north sideswiped another 18-wheeler. Police say the impact caused both vehicles to go into the median. The driver of one tractor trailer was also to stop, however, the other one continued into the southbound lanes, causing five other vehicles to crash.

Neither big rig driver was injured in the wreck. But four people traveling south were hurt. One female was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Two victims were treated and released from a nearby hospital and a fourth person was treated at the scene.

Miriam U. Campbell, 32, of Gastonia, NC was charged with reckless driving.

The multi-vehicle crash shutdown traffic for several hours.