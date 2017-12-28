Ice cold temperatures mean business for W.Va. ski resort

FLAT TOP, W.Va. (WVVA) Thousands flocked to Winterplace as a perfect storm of weather conditions set in at the resort on Thursday.



According to the resort's Exec. Vice Pres. Tom Wagner, cold temperatures, low wind, and very little humidity contributed to ideal slope conditions. "We're really seeing a great winter. The last couple winters have been fairly lean, but we're off to a wonderful stop."



Wagner said the same skiers filled up local restaurants and packed area hotels, adding a much needed boost to the local economy.



Molly Rockwell came all the way from South Carolina for the mid-week get-a-way. " I like to ski and snowboard."



Winterplace Ski Resort has also been named the best in West Virginia for training new skiers. And thanks to the weather conditions this week, the resort had more slopes open on Thursday than the same time last year. "We've got temperatures in the teens, low humidity. These have just been ideal conditions for making snow," said Wagner.



Currently, the resort is working to fill positions for the peak part of the season which averages between 600-700 workers. If weather conditions continue to stay ideal, he said the resort could stay open until Spring.



"If Mother Nature cooperates, we could go all the way to April. And the residual side effect of that is businesses in the area are doing well too. The hotels are full and the restaurants are full. It's just a great economic boost to Southern West Virginia."

