2 tractor trailers collide in I-64, multiple injuries reported

A section of Interstate 64 is shutdown after two tractor trailers collide.

The wreck happened around 2:17 p.m. near mile marker 136, just west of Sandstone Mountain. The eastbound lanes remain closed as of 4:10 p.m..

Multiple injuries have been reported and at least two people were taken to the hospital. 

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Firefighters from Beaver and Ghent are also on scene as well as JanCare.

