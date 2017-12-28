UPDATE: Tanker truck driver killed in Raleigh County crash

A section of Interstate 64 is shutdown after two tractor trailers collide.

We are learning more details about a fatal crash Thursday that killed a tanker truck driver.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Route 3 in Metalton, Raleigh County. Deputies say the 62-year-old driver was traveling westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. He crashed over an embankment, resting on a railroad track.

The driver, who was employed with L&K Propane, died at the scene. His identity is being without at this time pending notification of family.

Crews respond to a tanker truck crash in Raleigh County Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:38 p.m. after a tanker truck crashed over an embankment on Route 3 in Metalton. The vehicle landed on its side resting on a railroad track.

There were no other vehicles were involved. The tanker is full of propane. The injuries to the driver appear to be minor.

Trap Hill Fire and Rescue is on scene as well as the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.