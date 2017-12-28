UPDATE: Tanker truck driver killed in Raleigh County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Tanker truck driver killed in Raleigh County crash

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

We are learning more details about a fatal crash Thursday that killed a tanker truck driver.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Route 3 in Metalton, Raleigh County. Deputies say the 62-year-old driver was traveling westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. He crashed over an embankment, resting on a railroad track.

The driver, who was employed with L&K Propane, died at the scene. His identity is being without at this time pending notification of family. 

