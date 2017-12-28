Local school receives recognition for major improvements - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Local school receives recognition for major improvements

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
SPANISHBURG, WV -

One Mercer County school was honored at Tuesday's Commissioner's meeting.

Spanishburg Elementary School has been given the rating of "Number One in Academics," a major improvement over its former ranking as a "priority school."

In 2013, the Department of Education said the school lacked progress in state assessments. In light of that, the school developed a plan to reverse that trend. As Principal Melissa Boothe explains, "So we took that diagnostic plan, we analyzed it, and and we made our own plan to go along with their plan. To make sure we achieved the goals that we had set out for the school. Of course, we wanted to see growth and academic achievement."

Over the past three years, student performance in both reading and math has doubled in percentage points. Spanishburg Elementary will participate in the Department of Education's "School of Improvement Showcase" next month.

