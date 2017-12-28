UPDATE: Roane County deputy, state trooper shot during call identified

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) We now know the names of the two officers who were shot while responding to a call of "suicidal threats" in Roane County, WV

West Virginia State Trooper Zachary Hartley and Roane County Deputy Mike King were shot as they approached the door of a home in Gandeeville Wednesday evening. Tpr. Hartley was hit in the leg with buckshot pellets. The wounds were minor and he was treated and released from medical care. Dep. King was struck in the bottom of his pants leg but wasn't injured.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Stanley Gordon Hoskins, Jr., barricaded himself inside the home. He was later found hiding under the house. Hoskins was taken to a local hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia. Police say he will be transported to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The call turned out to be a domestic incident.

Hoskins will be charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious wounding, plus domestic related crimes.

Officers from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police, and Clendenin Police assisted in the arrest.

GANDEEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy and state trooper were shot at in West Virginia, leaving one officer injured.

West Virginia State Police spokesman Capt. Reggie Patterson told news outlets 52-year-old Stanley Gordon Hoskins Jr. opened fire on the trooper and Roane County deputy responding to a report of a person making suicidal threats as they approached the home Wednesday around 6:15 p.m.

First Sgt. O.S. Starsick with State Police says one officer took 6 shotgun pellets to the upper thigh, which drew blood but didn't penetrate. The deputy took a shotgun blast to the bottom of his pants leg, but wasn't struck by projectiles.

Starsick says officers thought Hoskins had fled the area, but a special response team member found him hiding underneath the house, leading to his arrest after midnight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.