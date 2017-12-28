Fire engulfs home in Princeton

A fire broke out late last night in Mercer County. It all happened around 11 pm on North Wickham Avenue in Princeton. The house that burned is at the corner of North Wickham and Reasor Lane.

Captain Keith Gunnoe of the Princeton Fire Department told our Rick Douglas that as far as they know, there was no one living in the small house when the fire started.

Princeton fire was aided by the East River volunteer fire department.

Gunnoe went on to say that the house was fully involved when they arrived a little after 11. However, the structure isn't too far gone for them to walk around inside.

No injuries were reported and the scene is now clear.