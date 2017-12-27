Bradley Fire Dept. accepting donations after Chief Deputy, EMT homes burned

The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department in Raleigh County is asking for donations toward the families of two of their own whose houses caught fire Tuesday.

The department is accepting monetary donations as well as clothing and personal care items for the families of Chief Deputy Jeff Johnson as well as former fire fighter and current EMT Derrick Wriston.

Tuesday afternoon, an addition to Johnson's home caught fire, leaving the house uninhabitable until it can be repaired.

Later that evening the department got a call that Wriston's home was also on fire.

Wriston's home was deemed a total loss.

Wriston tells W-V-V-A that all three of his children were home at the time of the fire. His 15-year-old daughter was babysitting his 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter when the fire started. Wriston's oldest daughter was able to get both children out and to safety at the neighboring Dollar General store.

Wriston says he is hoping the public can help to bring Christmas back to his children.

"You know, it was one of the hardest experiences I've ever had to do last night," Wriston said, "Whenever I finally got to meet back up with my 4-year-old son and he was asking about all of his trains Because he had just got a super station for Christmas.That was the only thing he asked Santa for and he cried like he just lost a family member."

The Dollar General on Robert C. Byrd Dr. is also accepting donations at this time for both families.

To donate, you can contact the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department or send donations to:

5950 Robert C Byrd Dr. Mt Hope, WV 25880

Phone: (304) 877-2340