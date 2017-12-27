Tips to stay safe should your car breakdown

A sheriff's deputy and state trooper were shot at in West Virginia, leaving one officer injured.More >>
A fire broke out late last night in Mercer County. It all happened around 11 pm on North Wickham Avenue in Princeton. The house that burned is at the corner of North Wickham and Reasor Lane.More >>
The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department in Raleigh County is asking for donations toward the families of two of their own whose houses caught fire Tuesday.More >>
Between the cold outside and the heat indoors, our bodies have to deal with a lot of dry air this time of year.More >>
Two months ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. His plan focuses on border security, public awareness campaigns, and training for federal health care providers. But does it do enough to stem the tide of illegal pills?More >>
With bitter cold temperatures gripping the area, many of us are focusing on keeping our homes warm... But what about our vehicles? Let's be honest... these days, just about everyone has a cell phone. But what if you break down in an area where there's no cell coverage? What do you do then?More >>
A volunteer fire chief in Nicholas County died this morning in an accident.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
