Tips to stay safe should your car breakdown

With bitter cold temperatures gripping the area, many of us are focusing on keeping our homes warm... But what about our vehicles?

Let's be honest... these days, just about everyone has a cell phone. But what if you break down in an area where there's no cell coverage? What do you do then? Sergeant Alan Christian of the West Virginia State Police says there's one thing that everyone should have, especially if leaving for a long road trip. "What you need to do is have a cold weather travel kit in your vehicle. A little bit of food, water, warm clothes, blankets, a flashlight, things of that nature."

Princeton resident Martha Brown not only keeps bottles of water in her vehicle, but also packs bottles of pop for her husband... who is diabetic. Brown says, "We make sure we have sugar in the car, of some type. Because it has happened, where he hit a sugar low, and didn't know where we were or anything. It's a frightening thing. We have to watch for that."

The last thing Sergeant Christian stresses... is nothing you can buy or pack. "But I think the most important thing to have with you is a little bit of common sense. If the roads are bad, and you want to go to the store to get a Dr. Pepper... don't go!"

If you ever have a question about road conditions before your next travel, the State Police have a toll-free number you can call. It's 1-855-699-8511.

