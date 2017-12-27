Nicholas County fire chief dies in accident

A volunteer fire chief in Nicholas County died this morning in an accident.

Tim Blake had been with the Craigsville Volunteer Fire Company since 1987 and chief for the past 23 years.

A department spokesman says he was involved in a crash on State Route 55 at Boone Hill Road. It's believed the 48-year-old initially suffered a fatal heart attack and didn't die because of the crash.

Members of the pinch volunteer fire department are covering for the folks in Craigsville as they help the Blake family grieve.