Cold air is here to stay

(WVVA) A surge of cold air is causing light snow and flurries across the area through early this evening. Any accumulation will be light and skies will clear tonight as an area of arctic high pressure moves our way.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight and gusty winds will cause wind chill values below zero possible.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties were it could feel like it is 5 above to -15.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the middle and upper 20s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies expected. Clouds will increase Thursday night as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves our way. A few snow showers and flurries are possible, but any light accumulation will likely be confined to higher west facing slopes. Friday may be the only day through the middle of next week that we see above freezing temperatures in the low to middle 30s.

A weak disturbance will move through on Saturday touching off a few snow showers as well, but accumulation will be light with this system as well. High temperatures will stay below normal in the 20s and lower 30s through Saturday. Highs on Sunday and Monday will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s. Forecast models are coming into better agreement that a weather system will pass to our south early next week.

We have a slight chance of very light snow Monday, but this isn't looking very likely at this point. We'll keep an eye on Monday for any changes in the forecast model guidance. Temperatures will stay cold next week with highs staying in the upper teens in the higher elevations and 20s elsewhere.