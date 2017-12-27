Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority recycles live Christmas trees for free

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Looking for ways to dispose of a live Christmas tree?



Until the end of January, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority will be recycling live Christmas trees for free at their location on Fernandez Drive in Beckley.



The authority's Dir. of Education Sherrie Hunter asked that the live trees be un-decorated without any ornaments or spray-painted snow. Once the trees arrive at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority's mulch department, she said they will be grinded into mulch for the Spring season.



"Later in the year people will buy that to put on their garden. It's a nice way to dispose of your tree the environmentally correct way. So we welcome anybody to bring those here for free."



For those who own a body of water such as a pond, Hunter said people can also sink the trees into that body of water, where they will become a good habitat for fish.



Another idea is to spray paint the tree white and hang ornaments for the Easter season.