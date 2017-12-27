Omelet Shoppe server receives surprise proposal at work on Christmas Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A server at the Omlet Shoppe in Beckley received the surprise of her life when she arrived at work on Christmas Day.



Amanda Hutson's husband of 19-years, Wesley Hutson, got down on one knee with a big sparkly diamond and asked her to marry him all over again. There was even a sign outside the restaurant that read "Amanda Hutson will you marry me?"



A unit manager at the Omlet Shoppe, Hutson said the couple's first wedding was in front of judge. This time, he wants to give the love of his life the dream wedding she's always wanted with a white dress in front of friends and family.



After 19 years and three kids, Hutson is pretty confident he has found 'the one.' "It was actually like the first time I proposed. But I was still worried she'd say no and if she said no I'd head down the interstate."



Amanda Huston credits their commitment through the ups and downs of life to their lasting relationship. "It's been 19 years and it hasn't been easy. But he's my best friend. And when I saw him there and the sign, I knew. I want the dress and the wedding and I'm super excited."



The happy couple is set to renew their vows in an outside wedding in June of 2018.