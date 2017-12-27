Princeton Police investigate homicide after body found on Christmas Day

The Princeton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Christmas Day.

Police Chief J.W. Howell says the call came in around noon on Monday of an unresponsive person at a residence in the 400 block of Mercer Street in Princeton.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Angela Seal of Princeton.

Howell says they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges. However, they are still talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Seal's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Charleston for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Princeton Police at 304-487-5000.