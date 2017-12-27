Princeton Police investigate homicide after body found on Christ - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton Police investigate homicide after body found on Christmas Day

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The Princeton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Christmas Day.

Police Chief J.W. Howell says the call came in around noon on Monday of an unresponsive person at a residence in the 400 block of Mercer Street in Princeton.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Angela Seal of Princeton.

Howell says they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges. However, they are still talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Seal's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Charleston for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Princeton Police at 304-487-5000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.