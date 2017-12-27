Princeton Police investigate homicide after body found on Christmas Day

Two months ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. His plan focuses on border security, public awareness campaigns, and training for federal health care providers. But does it do enough to stem the tide of illegal pills?More >>
Two months ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. His plan focuses on border security, public awareness campaigns, and training for federal health care providers. But does it do enough to stem the tide of illegal pills?More >>
With bitter cold temperatures gripping the area, many of us are focusing on keeping our homes warm... But what about our vehicles? Let's be honest... these days, just about everyone has a cell phone. But what if you break down in an area where there's no cell coverage? What do you do then?More >>
With bitter cold temperatures gripping the area, many of us are focusing on keeping our homes warm... But what about our vehicles? Let's be honest... these days, just about everyone has a cell phone. But what if you break down in an area where there's no cell coverage? What do you do then?More >>
A volunteer fire chief in Nicholas County died this morning in an accident.More >>
A volunteer fire chief in Nicholas County died this morning in an accident.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
(WVVA) A surge of cold air is causing light snow and flurries across the area through early this evening. Any accumulation will be light and skies will clear tonight as an area of arctic high pressure moves our way. Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight...More >>
(WVVA) A surge of cold air is causing light snow and flurries across the area through early this evening. Any accumulation will be light and skies will clear tonight as an area of arctic high pressure moves our way. Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight...More >>
A server at the Omlet Shoppe in Beckley received the surprise of her life when she arrived at work on Christmas Day.More >>
A server at the Omlet Shoppe in Beckley received the surprise of her life when she arrived at work on Christmas Day.More >>
Looking for ways to dispose of a live Christmas tree?More >>
Looking for ways to dispose of a live Christmas tree?More >>
The Princeton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Christmas Day.More >>
The Princeton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Christmas Day.More >>