Former Bluefield State president, city board member passes away

A former member of the Bluefield, WV Board of Directors and interim president of Bluefield State College has passed away.

Dr.Thomas E. "Tom" Blevins died on December 23 at a hospice house in Myrtle Beach, SC after a long battle with ALS. He was 68 years old.

Blevins was a graduate of Nortfork High School, Bluefield State College, Marshall University, and Virginia Tech. He taught at Elkhorn Jr. High and Northfork High in the 1970's and started his career at BSC in 1976. He retired from the college in 2012.

Blevins served at interim president of Bluefield State two separate times.

From 2011-2015 Blevins served on the Bluefield City Board of Directors.

A memorial service will be held at Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, SC on Friday, December 29 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. A memorial service also will be held in Bluefield, WV at a later date.--According to Goldfinch Funeral Home.

Blevins is survived by his wife, three children, and six grandchildren. Click here to read the full obituary.