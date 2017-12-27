Fundraiser to aid families of troopers killed in crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fundraiser to aid families of troopers killed in crash

H. Jay Cullen H. Jay Cullen
Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) -

An upcoming fundraiser will boost assistance for the families of two troopers who were killed when a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed in August.

The helicopter was providing a video feed of a violent white nationalist rally when it broke off to watch over Gov. Terry McAuliffe's motorcade. It crashed on the outskirt of Charlottesville.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the memorial fundraiser will be held Jan. 6 at an Irish pub in Shockoe Bottom.

It is being organized by the nonprofit Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society to benefit the families of Trooper Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen.

Nonprofit board member Marshall Young tells the newspaper that the two law enforcers who died in the crash are each survived by a wife and two children.

