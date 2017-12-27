West Virginia man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman w - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. Before fleeing, he injected what the victim says was meth into her arm against her will.

The woman told police Stowers “left her for dead.” According to the complaint, she is 37 weeks pregnant. Police did not say what Stowers’ motive was.

Charleston police caught Stowers shortly after he fled. He is charged with assault, and his bail has been set at $10,000. The news reports say it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

