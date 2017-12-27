West Virginia woman rescued after jumping off bridge

A woman who jumped off a bridge in West Virginia has been rescued.

News outlets report the 27-year-old woman jumped off the Westover Bridge into the Monongahela River around noon on Tuesday.

Morgantown Fire Chief Mark Caravasos said two boats were sent out, and the woman was pulled out of the water about 12:25 p.m. The woman had floated around a quarter of a mile from the bridge.

She was hospitalized for treatment related to hypothermia.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.