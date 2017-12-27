Iaeger woman charged with 2 armed robberies - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Iaeger woman charged with 2 armed robberies

Posted: Updated:
Angela Pistorius Angela Pistorius
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman in connection with two armed robberies in McDowell County.

The first robbery took place on Christmas Eve at the Dollar General in Lex. Investigators say the second robbery happened Tuesday morning at Sammy's Marathon Service Station in Iaeger. In both instances, the woman was armed with a handgun and was wearing black clothing and a ski mask. 

Angela Nichole Pistorius, 36, of Iaeger was charged with two counts of first degree armed robbery. She also had an outstanding warrant for fraudulent schemes.

McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that Pistorius was arraigned in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke and bond was set at  $76,000. 

