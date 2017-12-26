House fire in Bradley shuts down portion of Route 16 near Crossroads Mall

A portion of Route 16 is closed in both directions Tuesday night after a residence in Bradley goes up in flames.

The residence, located right next to the Dollar General in Bradley appears to be a complete loss.

According to fire officials on scene, everyone inside the home was able to get out, but JanCare ambulance was on hand just in case.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until firefighters can clear the area.

The section of road closed is one mile north of Crossroads Mall.

Crews from Mt. Hope, Pax, Mabscott, Beaver and Bradley-Prosperity volunteer fire departments all responded.

There's no word on what exactly caused the fire, but the state fire Marshal will be on scene to conduct an investigation.