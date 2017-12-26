Mercer Commissioners say Princeton hotel owes taxes

A portion of Route 16 is closed in both directions Tuesday night after a residence in Bradley goes up in flames.More >>
A portion of Route 16 is closed in both directions Tuesday night after a residence in Bradley goes up in flames.More >>
A Mercer County hotel is finding itself in hot water with the County Commission. The Microtel off of Highway 460 in Princeton hasn't paid any of its hotel/motel taxes for several months... this according to County Commissioners.More >>
A Mercer County hotel is finding itself in hot water with the County Commission. The Microtel off of Highway 460 in Princeton hasn't paid any of its hotel/motel taxes for several months... this according to County Commissioners.More >>
Howard Brown always carried his brother's case file close to his heart.More >>
Howard Brown always carried his brother's case file close to his heart.More >>
Troopers in McDowell County arrested three people after the victim of a burglary described the getaway vehicle.More >>
Troopers in McDowell County arrested three people after the victim of a burglary described the getaway vehicle.More >>
A section of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown in Raleigh County while crews battle a residential fire.More >>
A section of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown in Raleigh County while crews battle a residential fire.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
Police in Kentucky say a woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized with wounds from a dog attack.More >>
Police in Kentucky say a woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized with wounds from a dog attack.More >>
Teen boy charged with murdering husband and wife inside Virginia house.More >>
Teen boy charged with murdering husband and wife inside Virginia house.More >>