Mercer Commissioners say Princeton hotel owes taxes

A Mercer County hotel is finding itself in hot water with the County Commission.

The Microtel off of Highway 460 in Princeton hasn't paid any of its hotel/motel taxes for several months... this according to County Commissioners. And they say this isn't the first time that the Microtel has been delinquent. In today's Commissioners meeting, they approved a measure that will allow Sheriff Tommy Bailey to take legal action against the hotel. Commissioner Bill Archer says, "But, no... I think it's probably about time we take the next step and say, 'Hey, we've got to do this.' We can't operate county government and continue to provide the kinds of services we do, for developing our tourism industry, without those revenues."

We reached out to the management of Microtel for comment. They said that all hotel taxes are handled by the owners, who are currently out of town. When asked for the owners' contact info, management was not able to provide any.

