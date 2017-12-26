Utah dominates WVU in Heart of Dallas Bowl

Dallas, TX

WVVA-TV

West Virginia looked to end 2017 on a high note and move forward into 2018, but Utah had other ideas. The Utes rolled the Mountaineers 30-14 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. With the loss, WVU finishes at 7-6 on the season. With the win, Utah improves to 7-6.

The Utes were led by Zack Moss who had 150 yards on 20 carriers and a score. QB Tyler Huntley was 12-26 for 165 yards through the air, and had 57 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. The defense also forced 4 turnovers and only gave 153 yards total offense.

The Mountaineers were led by Gary Jennings who had 3 catches for 66 yards. Kennedy McKoy had 31 yards on 14 carries. QB Chris Chugunov was 9-28 for 129 yards, a touchdown, and 2 interceptions. The WVU offense had just 6 first downs on the day, and was 2-14 on 3rd down. The 153 yards total offense is one of the worst bowl performance's in school history. Kyzir White led the defense with 13 tackles and a sack. David Long had 2 and a half sacks.

WVU will open the 2018 on September 1 in Charlotte against Tennessee.