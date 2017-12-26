3 arrested in McDowell County after burglary complaint - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

3 arrested in McDowell County after burglary complaint

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Troopers in McDowell County arrested three people after the victim of a burglary described the getaway vehicle.

According to Senior Trooper Michael Brooks, burglary took place around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday at a residence on Pruett Branch Road in the Yukon area. The victim, who was home at the time, was able to get a description of the vehicle as well as the tag number.

The vehicle was located on "dirt road a short distance away from the scene of the crime."

Clinton Whitt and Kaylee Parks, both of Tazewell, VA, were charged with daytime burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Damon Bolden was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and "a large amount of crack cocaine."

Parks was also wanted in Mercer County on a felony grand larceny charge.

