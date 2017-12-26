Brother's love ignites decades-long fight to find sibling's killer

PAGE-KINCAID (WVVA) Howard Brown always carried his brother's case file close to his heart. His brother, Eddie Brown, ran Via’s Sunoco Station in Page-Kincaid in the early 1990s.

"He was constantly working on it. He was always on the phone with somebody, trying to get somebody to step forward and not just let it go," said Howard Brown's grandson, Greg Brown.



Brown's great-uncle was beloved by the Page-Kincaid community. Friends and family said he would often open the store early for coal miners and school children trying to stay out of the cold. And for anyone in need of extra cash or food, he said Brown was always the first to help.



"Knowing Eddie, he'd be at the store all day long just to be there."



Each day, Brown would walk from the home he shared with his sister, Ola, on Camp Branch Road, to work a couple miles away. But on January 22, 1992, his usual trek did not go as planned.

Fayette County Sheriff's deputies said Brown was hit four times on the head with a blunt object and robbed on his way to work.When Brown's sister arrived at the hospital after the attack, police said she found the $500 he always carried in his front pocket missing.



Brown survived for nearly a month with severe head trauma, but was never able to recall details of the attack that led to his death on February 20, 1992.

"He was the kind of person that if someone said hey, can I have $50 he'd hand it to them and probably never ask for it back," explained his nephew.



While Brown was never able to identify his attacker, there was a woman's shirt left in the gas station where Brown was found covered in blood and DNA -- evidence left by witness to the crime or perhaps even a killer.



"The most heartbreaking thing for me is my grandfather passed away without the peace, not knowing who did this," said Brown.



While Howard Brown died in May without ever learning the truth about his brother, his great-nephew is not giving up. He said the family torch will always be lit for Eddie.



"Someone out there knows who did this. They should step up and help find justice."



Anyone with information on Eddie Brown's attack is urged to call Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP, or visit their new website at http://CrimeStoppersWV.com/.

Tips may remain anonymous.