Crews on scene of fire in Raleigh County

photo courtesy: Justin McLennan photo courtesy: Justin McLennan
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A section of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown in Raleigh County while crews battle a residential fire. 

The call came in around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday to a home on New River Drive in Sprague.  Firefighters from units Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Mabscott and Prosperity are currently on scene.

No other details are know. WVVA has a crew on the scene. Look for more details on WVVA News at 5. 

