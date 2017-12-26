Crews on scene of fire in Raleigh County

A section of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown in Raleigh County while crews battle a residential fire.

The call came in around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday to a home on New River Drive in Sprague. Firefighters from units Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Mabscott and Prosperity are currently on scene.

No other details are know. WVVA has a crew on the scene. Look for more details on WVVA News at 5.