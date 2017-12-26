POLICE: Naked postal employee killed two co-workers in Ohio

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning just before 5:00 a.m. on Emerald Parkway.

Officials say 24-year-old Deshaune Stewart was shot 52-year-old postal supervisor Lance Herrera-Dempsy twice.

He then fled the scene and went to the home of another post office employee who was an investigator.

Authorities believe Stewart was upset with the victims because of some type of misconduct investigation.

Some say it was clear he targeted the employees.

"The suspect entered the building and encountered obviously searching for one person. no one else was hurt,” said Lieutenant Steve Farmer, Dublin Police Dept. “The other people in the building, they fled the scene. He had the opportunity to harm other people. It was there and he didn't take advance of it. He singled out one person."

Stewart was taken into custody by police and is facing murder charges.