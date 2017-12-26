POLICE: Naked postal employee killed two co-workers in Ohio

A section of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown in Raleigh County while crews battle a residential fire.More >>
A section of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown in Raleigh County while crews battle a residential fire.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
A naked post office employee shot and killed two other postal employees in Dublin, Ohio.More >>
Police in Kentucky say a woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized with wounds from a dog attack.More >>
Police in Kentucky say a woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized with wounds from a dog attack.More >>
Teen boy charged with murdering husband and wife inside Virginia house.More >>
Teen boy charged with murdering husband and wife inside Virginia house.More >>
A Virginia man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot two sheriff's deputies on Christmas Eve.More >>
A Virginia man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot two sheriff's deputies on Christmas Eve.More >>
For the 86th year, the Union Mission in Bluefield provided a free Christmas Dinner to those in need. The goal of the Union Mission is to provide for the less fortunate in and around Bluefield, which is why they serve a Christmas dinner for those who can't afford one.More >>
For the 86th year, the Union Mission in Bluefield provided a free Christmas Dinner to those in need. The goal of the Union Mission is to provide for the less fortunate in and around Bluefield, which is why they serve a Christmas dinner for those who can't afford one.More >>
Embers were still smoldering from a fire that occurred more than 24 hours ago near Princeton.More >>
Embers were still smoldering from a fire that occurred more than 24 hours ago near Princeton.More >>
A Virginia woman has died after being struck on Interstate 95 when her car ran out of gas.More >>
A Virginia woman has died after being struck on Interstate 95 when her car ran out of gas.More >>