Woman killed in Kentucky pit bull attack

ARJAY, KY (WLEX) Police in Kentucky say a woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized with wounds from a dog attack.

The Bell County sheriff says a woman was in her yard feeding birds when two pit bulls attacked her.

Her husband said he shot both dogs, killing one dog and injuring the other. But it was too late to save his wife.

Lorraine Brock Saylor, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband is hospitalized with wounds to the arm and head.

The second dog was later found and euthanized.

Its owner was jailed on unrelated charges and is now charged with harboring a vicious animal.