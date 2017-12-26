POLICE: Virginia parents killed by daughter's boyfriend

RESTON, VA (WJLA) A teen is charged with the shooting deaths of a couple inside their Northern Virginia home.

Fairfax county police say a 17-year-old teen is charged with murder after Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker were found dead inside their Reston home Friday night. Police say the teen got inside the home and shot and killed the couple during a confrontation before turning the gun on himself.

He's hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are not naming the boy because of his age, but family members believe the boy knew the couple prior to the shooting.

Days before the killings, family members say the couple was concerned about their 16-year-old daughter's boyfriend after they discovered he was a Nazi supporter.

"They found out about, my daughter, her husband, about a lot of the Nazi stuff just this past week and they forbid their daughter to see him again,” said Janet Kuhn, mother of one victim.

Four other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.