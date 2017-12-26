Union Mission provides Christmas dinners to go

For the 86th year, the Union Mission in Bluefield provided a free Christmas Dinner to those in need.

The goal of the Union Mission is to provide for the less fortunate in and around Bluefield, which is why they serve a Christmas dinner for those who can't afford one. But Director Craig Hammond says a free meal isn't the only thing the Mission was handing out. "It's a hot Christmas dinner, with all of the trimmings. Then in addition to that, we hand out hats, gloves, and blankets."

Needless to say, the service they provide is a massive undertaking, that takes lots of preparation. "About twelve o'clock on Christmas Eve, getting everything together. Then as soon as the volunteers arrived this morning, we started putting things in the oven... and we were ready to serve at 11 am."

Bluefield's mayor Ron Martin and Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer were just some of those volunteering their time on this Christmas Day. Hammond says, "Well the volunteers are the backbone of this whole operation. Without them, we couldn't do it."

Bluefield native Brent Sarver, who now resides in Australia, was home for the holidays, when he and his father decided to help. "Dad and I are here together. It's a first year volunteering on Christmas Day here at the Union Mission. He had the opportunity to volunteer here on Thanksgiving Day, so yeah, we're here together."

Volunteering on this day specifically was something Brent and his father took personally, as it helped fill the void left by his mother, when she passed away. "We thought it would be a good way to remember my mom... his wife... to be here. She was a big supporter of the Union Mission. We know that a lot of donations in her memory came here to support the Union Mission. So we thought what better way to honor her than to be here today, celebrating Christmas and to give back to others."

By the end of the day, the Mission handed out around 250 meals to local families.