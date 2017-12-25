Woman struck, killed after running out of gas on I-95 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Woman struck, killed after running out of gas on I-95

RICHMOND, VA (AP) -

A Virginia woman has died after being struck on Interstate 95 when her car ran out of gas.

Virginia State Police say that 34-year-old Ashley J. Smith of Chesterfield was walking across the exit ramps of I-95 and Route 10 in Chesterfield County Saturday at 8 p.m. to retrieve fuel for her disabled vehicle.

Police say she ran into the side of one car and then was struck by a second car when she was spun around by the impact from the first car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

