Princeton business burns down over the weekend

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Embers were still smoldering from a fire that occurred more than 24 hours ago near Princeton.

The Danieley's Wrecker Service location on Route 20, north of town, caught fire at around 2:30 am on Sunday. Three volunteer fire departments including; East River, Green Valley, and Athens responded to the scene.

The building suffered extensive damage. The Green Valley Fire Department says no one was injured as a result of the fire.

