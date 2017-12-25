Princeton business burns down over the weekend

Embers were still smoldering from a fire that occurred more than 24 hours ago near Princeton.More >>
A Virginia man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot two sheriff's deputies on Christmas Eve.
A Virginia woman has died after being struck on Interstate 95 when her car ran out of gas.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Dollar General Store.
Here you will find viewer submitted photos of snowfall on Christmas Day.
Here are the top 10 West Virginia stories of 2017, according to an Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters:
For nearly 15 years... A church near Beckley has been offering a free Christmas dinner to the local community. Saturday afternoon, members of Crab Orchard Baptist Church provided a Christmas dinner for anyone who wanted to attend, with an emphasis on serving those who might not have a place to go on Christmas.
With today being the last Sunday before Christmas, it marked the final Sunday of the Advent season.
