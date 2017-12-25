Armed robbery suspect wanted in McDowell County

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Dollar General Store.

The robbery took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a store in Lex, McDowell County, near Bradshaw. Troopers say a woman entered the store armed with a pistol and demanded cash from the clerk.

She is described as 5'9"- 5'10", slender build, with blue eyes and a raspy voice. Troopers say she was wearing a black jacket with a hood and a black ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Security video is currently under examination. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, call the West Virginia State Police in Welch at 304-436-2101 or Crimestoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.