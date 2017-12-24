Church provides Christmas dinner for community

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Dollar General Store.More >>
Here are the top 10 West Virginia stories of 2017, according to an Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters:More >>
For nearly 15 years... A church near Beckley has been offering a free Christmas dinner to the local community. Saturday afternoon, members of Crab Orchard Baptist Church provided a Christmas dinner for anyone who wanted to attend, with an emphasis on serving those who might not have a place to go on Christmas.More >>
With today being the last Sunday before Christmas, it marked the final Sunday of the Advent season.More >>
This past Saturday, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a local ministry to help those in their community. The sheriff's office teamed up with the Labor of Love Mission for their "White Christmas" program.More >>
One adult and two children were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Bluefield that happened shortly after 10 P.M. Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 460 and Leatherwood Ln.More >>
A McDowell County man is charged with 1st degree murder after he initially told police a gun went off accidentally.More >>
Littering and several illegal dump sites can be found throughout Wyoming County. But is the issue any worse in Wyoming than in other places? And if so, can the County fix it?More >>
