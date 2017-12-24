Church provides Christmas dinner for community

For nearly 15 years... A church near Beckley has been offering a free Christmas dinner to the local community.

Saturday afternoon, members of Crab Orchard Baptist Church provided a Christmas dinner for anyone who wanted to attend, with an emphasis on serving those who might not have a place to go on Christmas. And as Pastor Mike Sisson points out, the meal is just one of the things offered to those in attendance. "It's just a great opportunity. What we do, is we open our doors, we provide a great Christmas meal, we provide toys for kids... hats, gloves, boots. We got some gift cards for people with special needs."

Whether it was cooking in the kitchen or busing tables, many members of the church could be seen volunteering their time. "One of the things we do here at Crab Orchard Baptist is we make reaching outside of these walls a focus. It's not just about us and taking care of us. It's about taking care of the community. So what we do... this is just a bigger picture of what we do on a regular basis."

Though this event is geared towards those who might be alone on Christmas, many families also chose to attend. "I think we plan typically for about 800 people, and try to make sure we're covered for that."

Some of those in attendance was the family of third-grader Carter Edwards. "I'm with my dad, my grandparents, and my aunt." Edwards explains why his family decided to attend. "Just so we could get together, and talk... and have something to eat." So what was Edwards' favorite part of the dinner? "Um... I really liked the cupcakes, actually! They're probably my favorite part..."



