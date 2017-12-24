Christians celebrate Advent in preparation of Christmas

With today being the last Sunday before Christmas, it marked the final Sunday of the Advent season.

Believers gathered this morning for worship at First Baptist Church in Bluefield. Besides singing Christmas carols and listening to a sermon, there was a scripture reading and the lighting of the fourth Advent candle. Pastor Shawn White explains what the season of Advent means to the faithful. "Advent is the recognition that Jesus was coming into the world, and that requires preparation. Just like the Old Testament prophets pointed towards Jesus as coming eventually. Advent prepares the heart of the believer for the celebration of Christmas."

First Baptist will be holding a short candlelight service tonight at 7 pm, and Pastor White says all are welcome to attend.