Tazewell Sheriff teams with ministry to help the community

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA) -

This past Saturday, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a local ministry to help those in their community.

The sheriff's office teamed up with the Labor of Love Mission for their "White Christmas" program. Volunteers have been filling bags to distribute to families for the past few months. The gift bags not only included toys... But clothes, blankets, and personal care items  as well. Executive Director Robert Steele says he's thankful for all the help the mission has received. "And we could not pull this off, without all the help that we have... as far as the donations go... from all the businesses, and all the volunteers, helping us out. There's just no way we could do it. And of course, the Sheriff's Department is great to help us. My favorite saying is, 'Teamwork makes the dream work!'"

The White Christmas program passed out gift bags to over 500 parents and guardians, so they could provide a better Christmas for their children.
 

