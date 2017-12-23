Mountaineers win 11th straight - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers win 11th straight

Posted:

Arguably one of the hottest teams in the country, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to their long win streak with a 86-69 victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Daxter Miles Jr led all Mountaineer scorers with 21 points. All five West Virginia starters finished in double figures. Head coach Bob Huggins earned career victory number 830 with the win. Huggins moves into a tie with Jim Phelan for seventh on the all time division one head coaching wins list. The Mountaineers improve to 11-1 on the season. They will begin Big 12 play on Friday at Oklahoma State. 

