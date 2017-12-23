Three injuries reported in Bluefield crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Three injuries reported in Bluefield crash

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, VA -

One adult and two children were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Bluefield that happened shortly after 10 P.M. Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of  Rt. 460 and Leatherwood Ln.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, a pickup truck was in the process of turning when it was hit in the side by another truck. 

The driver and passengers are being treated for minor injuries at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

    
 

