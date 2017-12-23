High School basketball scoreboard 12/23: - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School basketball scoreboard 12/23:

Posted:

High School basketball scoreboard 12/23:

Boys:

Richlands 86- Northwood 68

Mt. View 55- North Marion 54

Greater Beckley 77- Ripley 62

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.