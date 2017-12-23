McDowell Co. man charged with murder, told troopers gun went off under pillow

A McDowell County man is charged with 1st degree murder after he initially told police a gun went off accidentally.

Friday afternoon, West Virginia State police responded to a call of a shooting in the Raysal area of McDowell County.

According to Trooper Jarod Tupper, when officers arrived, they found Charles Kennedy (27) Emily Hatfield (24).

Trooper Tupper says Kennedy told police that a pistol was underneath a pillow when it accidentally went off.

After further investigation of the scene, Kennedy was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder.

Kennedy is also charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance of marijuana and methamphetamine.

State Police say drugs are believed to have played a factor in this incident.