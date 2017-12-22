Herd cruise over Eastern Kentucky - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Herd cruise over Eastern Kentucky

The Marshall men's basketball team snapped a four game losing streak earlier in the week on the road against number nine Xavier, but bounced back Friday night with a 91-71 win over Eastern Kentucky. Jon Elmore led the Herd in scoring with 26 points. C.J. Burks was right behind him with 25 points. Aijdin Penava had a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Herd improve to 9-4 on the season and 8-0 at home. Next up, they will host Southern Miss on December 28th. 

